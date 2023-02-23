Win Stuff
Road closure set for Thursday in Collins

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A route to the Covington County Hospital’s Emergency Room will be closed for an undetermined amount of time starting Thursday.

According to Collins Mayor Hope Magee Jones, a section of Hospital Boulevard (a portion of S 7th Street on Google Maps), between the hospital and S Frontage Road, will be closed due to emergency culvert repairs sometime on Thursday. It is not known when the roadway will be reopened.

Jones said a contracted engineer said the culvert issue was at emergency status, and the road should be closed till repairs could be made.

During this time, residents are asked to use an alternative route, such as taking S Fourth Street and turning on Gerald McRaney Street (Komo Street on Google Maps) to the hospital. Signs will be placed along this route during the road closure.

