Road closure set for this week in Collins

Road closure announced
Road closure announced(MGN)
By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A route to the Covington County Hospital’s emergency room will be closed for an undetermined amount of time starting this week.

According to Collins Mayor Hope Magee Jones, a section of Hospital Boulevard between the hospital and South Frontage Road will be closed due to emergency culvert repairs.

Hospital Boulevard is seen as a portion of South Seventh Street on Google Maps,

Magee Jones said she was not sure how long the installation a of a new culvert would take,.

Jones said a contracted engineer said the culvert issue had reached emergency status

During this time, residents are asked to use an alternative route to the hospital, such as taking South Fourth Street and turning on Gerald McRaney Street (Komo Street on Google Maps).

Signs will be placed along this route during the road closure.

