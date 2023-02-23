Record breaking heat continues for your Thursday

This evening will be warm and cloudy as temperatures fall into the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will feel more like summertime as highs soar into the mid 80s. That will also put us close to breaking a record high on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with gusty winds between 20-30 mph.

Friday and this weekend will be warm and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

