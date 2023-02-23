Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘Move to Learn’ comes to Jeff Davis County

Some Jefferson Davis County students learning in a different way
By Trey Howard
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS CO(UNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Jefferson Davis County School District had the opportunity to learn in a different way with “Move to Learn.”

Students gathered in a gym for an interactive learning session that involved movement and active listening.

The program began in 2012 as a way to give students a break during extended periods of inactivity during class.

“It’s a program designed to do multiple things; one is to help the focus, concentration, and time-on-task,” said Coach Larry Calhoun. “But there’s a byproduct, which is the fitness part of it. This is not about fitness, but fitness happens to be something that happens as a result of doing the movement and exercises.”

While Calhoun has made several stops in the state, the “Move to Learn” program has reached students not only in the U.S., but around the world.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
L to R: JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen, Joshua Holland and Investigator Denny Graham on Faith Lane.
Man arrested after discovered living inside unoccupied Jones Co. home
Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, AL, was last seen at Stuckey's on US-49 in Hattiesburg on...
Missing Alabama woman last seen in Hattiesburg, Miss.
Catrina Anderson, 15.
Missing teen reported in Forrest Co.
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme

Latest News

Hattiesburg Zoo recycling Mardi Gras beads
Hattiesburg Zoo recycling Mardi Gras beads
"Move To Learn' system comes to Jefferson Davis County
Some Jefferson Davis County students learning in a different way
The Hattiesburg Zoo's Mardi Gras bead recycling bin is located in the zoo's gift shop.
Hattiesburg Zoo has collection bin for Mardi Gras bead recycling
Hattiesburg Tigers
Hattiesburg Tigers one win away from trip to the “Big House”