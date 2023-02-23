‘Move to Learn’ comes to Jeff Davis County

JEFFERSON DAVIS CO(UNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Jefferson Davis County School District had the opportunity to learn in a different way with “Move to Learn.”

Students gathered in a gym for an interactive learning session that involved movement and active listening.

The program began in 2012 as a way to give students a break during extended periods of inactivity during class.

“It’s a program designed to do multiple things; one is to help the focus, concentration, and time-on-task,” said Coach Larry Calhoun. “But there’s a byproduct, which is the fitness part of it. This is not about fitness, but fitness happens to be something that happens as a result of doing the movement and exercises.”

While Calhoun has made several stops in the state, the “Move to Learn” program has reached students not only in the U.S., but around the world.

