Hattiesburg Zoo has collection bin for Mardi Gras bead recycling

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is offering you an environmentally-friendly way to get rid of all your tangled up and broken Mardi Gras beads.

The zoo has set up a collection bin at its gift shop to take in your old and broken Fat Tuesday necklaces.

You can drop them off anytime from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday, for the rest of February.

Beginning in March, you can drop them off from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

The beads will be donated to the ARC in New Orleans, where they’ll be cleaned and re-packaged.

“This is just a way for us to collect them and get them out of the environment, so they don’t end up harming any wildlife,” said Gabby Howe, education program coordinator for the Hattiesburg Zoo.

The bead collection bin is next to a cell phone recycling bin.

In that box, you can deposit old phones, I-pads, tablets, Apple or Android watches and handheld games.

