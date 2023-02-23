Hattiesburg man charged in ongoing child abuse investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has charged a man in an ongoing child abuse investigation.

According to HPD, 29-year-old Jonathan Pittman Jr., who was staying with his girlfriend on Campbell Loop, was taken into custody and charged Thursday with child abuse/battery causing serious bodily harm intentional.

Pittman is accused of abusing a 2-year-old, fracturing the child’s skull.

The child has since been air-lifted to a Jackson hospital for treatment.

Pittman has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

