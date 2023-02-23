Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg man charged in ongoing child abuse investigation

Jonathan Pittman Jr., 29, of Hattiesburg.
Jonathan Pittman Jr., 29, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has charged a man in an ongoing child abuse investigation.

According to HPD, 29-year-old Jonathan Pittman Jr., who was staying with his girlfriend on Campbell Loop, was taken into custody and charged Thursday with child abuse/battery causing serious bodily harm intentional.

Pittman is accused of abusing a 2-year-old, fracturing the child’s skull.

The child has since been air-lifted to a Jackson hospital for treatment.

Pittman has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, AL, was last seen at Stuckey's on US-49 in Hattiesburg on...
Missing Alabama woman last seen in Hattiesburg, Miss.
L to R: JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen, Joshua Holland and Investigator Denny Graham on Faith Lane.
Man arrested after discovered living inside unoccupied Jones Co. home
Catrina Anderson, 15.
Missing teen reported in Forrest Co.
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme

Latest News

Road closure set for this week in Collins
Road closure in Collins
Don’t let a false spring allow you to jumpstart your garden
February landscaping tips
University of Southern Mississippi's Austin Crowley is among the three finalists for the 2023...
Finalists named for top men’s/women’s college basketball players in Mississippi
Lumon Neapollioun, 40, of Columbia.
Columbia man accused of sexual battery in Jones Co.