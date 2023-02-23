Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Finalists named for top men’s/women’s college basketball players in Mississippi

USM players among 3 finalists for Gillom, Howell awards, respectively
University of Southern Mississippi's Austin Crowley is among the three finalists for the 2023...
University of Southern Mississippi's Austin Crowley is among the three finalists for the 2023 Howell Trophy.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Public Information Office

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Six college basketball players, three men and three women, were named as finalists to win top accolades as the best player in each sport in 2023.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced Thursday the finalists for the 2023 Howell Trophy and the 2023 Gillom Trophy, respectively, presented by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort.

Each year the most outstanding player in women’s basketball is award the Gillom Trophy, named for Hall of Famer Peggie Gillom Granderson.

The most outstanding player in men’s basketball is awarded the Howell Trophy named for Hall of Famer Bailey Howell.

Among the nominees: University of Southern Mississippi’s Dominique Davis for the Gillom; USM’s Austin Crowley for the Howell.

The finalists for these prestigious awards are selected by a panel of statewide media who cover college basketball. This same panel with now be tasked with selecting this year’s winners.

The competition for the Gillom Trophy saw nine different players from five different schools receive votes.

The top three vote totals were received by Jessika Carter of Mississippi State University, Angel Baker of the University of Mississippi and Davis.

The vote for the men was even more diverse, with 13 different players representing nine schools receiving votes.

The three Howell Trophy finalists are Tolu Smith of Mississippi State University, Matt Murrell of Ole Miss and Crowley.

The six finalists and their coaches will be recognized during a luncheon and program on March 6 at the Golden Moon Casino at Pearl River Resort.

Both trophy namesakes will be in attendance, with Peggie Gillom Granderson and Rick Cleveland offering a Q&A interview during the program.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

The luncheon is open to the public but tickets to the event must be purchased in advance online at www.msfame.com or by calling the Hall of Fame offices at (601) 982-8264.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, AL, was last seen at Stuckey's on US-49 in Hattiesburg on...
Missing Alabama woman last seen in Hattiesburg, Miss.
L to R: JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen, Joshua Holland and Investigator Denny Graham on Faith Lane.
Man arrested after discovered living inside unoccupied Jones Co. home
Catrina Anderson, 15.
Missing teen reported in Forrest Co.
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme

Latest News

Road closure set for this week in Collins
Road closure in Collins
Don’t let a false spring allow you to jumpstart your garden
February landscaping tips
Jonathan Pittman Jr., 29, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man charged in ongoing child abuse investigation
Lumon Neapollioun, 40, of Columbia.
Columbia man accused of sexual battery in Jones Co.