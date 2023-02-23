Family speaks out after man found burned to death inside his car

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “He was a God-fearing person, he was a loving person, and he was my best friend. He was my everything. He was my support system.”

Jacqueline Kelker says she is heartbroken after receiving news over the weekend that her son died. But she says what hurts, even more, is that she hasn’t been given any information about what led to his death.

Footage was taken by a witness of the incident from that night.

JPD confirmed they were called to the scene Friday night after receiving reports that individuals were firing shots at each other while driving vehicles on Gallatin and South Streets.

Jackson police say that when officers arrived, they saw a man inside a vehicle, but were unable to remove him because the car was on fire.

Police identified the man as James Gibson. He died at the scene.

Kelker says that she has only been contacted by the coroner’s office. The coroner visited her home the next morning to break the news of her son’s death. She is demanding more answers.

“JPD was called out four times before they came before they responded. They could’ve saved my son but nobody tried. I don’t think that’s right. My son’s life meant a lot to me and a lot to the world. If they took the time to know my son they would’ve done all they could to save him. So, I got to what I can to get justice for my son,” she said.

Assistant Fire Chief of the Jackson Fire Department Patrick Armon says an internal affairs investigation was launched regarding the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.

