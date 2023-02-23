Extra Table’s ‘March of the Mayors’ food drive kicks off

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Extra Table’s second annual ‘March of the Mayors’ food drive kicked off Wednesday across the two-thirds of the state.

The food drive covers three regions in Mississippi, including the Jackson Metro area, the Gulf Coast Region and 13 cities in the Pine Belt Region.

Extra Table Executive Director Martha Allen said the event is all about amassing food to stock pantries and soup kitchens across those regions.

“We know the statistics on the state level, that one in five Mississippians are hungry,” Allen said. “But those are our neighbors. They are people in our community. They are people in our children’s classrooms.

“Food is a basic human right.”

Each city is in charge of collecting a specific food item and Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker says it’s an effort where people can directly help their fellow citizens.

“We often fail to realize that people who are struggling and need help are among us and I really believe in the power of nonprofits, faith-based communities and citizens just helping people,” Barker said.

“And this gives our people a chance to do that.”

Mayor Hope Magee Jones of Collins said the city participated in the fundraiser last year and that she truly saw a difference in that 2022 collection of food.

“We just love our people and we love being generous to them, giving them what they need like a staple like food,” Magee Jones said. “A lot of people take it for granted because we can go to our tables and sit down and particularly eat what we want but we know there is people out there who don’t have food.

“So we are going to help them as much as we can.”

Donations will be accepted until Friday, March 24, and the food drive will end with a packing party Saturday, March 25, at 9:30 a.m. at Venture Church in Hattiesburg.

Collins Spaghetti noodles - Donate at Ramey’s, City Hall, and the Collins Fire Station

Columbia One-pound bags of dried beans - Donate at Walmart, Ramey’s, Pin N Save, and City Hall

Ellisville Granola Bars - Donate at City Hall, Corner Market and Greer’s Cash Serve

Hattiesburg Peanut Butter - Donate at Corner Market in Bellevue and Midtown, City Hall, Water Billing Offices, Fire Station 6 (3802 Montague Blvd.), Fire Station 8 (104 Lamar Bld.)., Fire and Police Training Academy (53 Academy Drive No. 1), Hancock Whitney, Baker & Graham and Elizabeth Anne Boutique

Laurel Canned Tuna - Donate at City Hall, Laurel fire stations, Laurel police stations and Laurel-Jones County Library in Laurel and Ellisville

Magee Spaghetti noodles - Donate at City Hall

Petal Canned Fruit - Donate at City Hall, Corner Market and Carter’s Jewelry

Poplarville One-pound bags of rice - Donate at Greer’s Cash Saver, Poplarville Lower Elementary, Poplarville Fire Station (110 S. Main St.), Poplarville Police Department and City Hall

Purvis Canned Green Beans- Donate at Ramey’s

Sandersville Canned Green Beans - Donate at City Hall, the post office and Dollar General

Seminary One-pound bags of dried beans - Donate at City Hall, Priority One Bank and Piggly Wiggly

Sumrall Canned Corn - Donate at City Hall, Ramey’s Grocery Store and Sumrall Drug Store/ Daily Dose Coffee Shop

Wiggins One-pound bags of rice - Donate at Venture Church, City Hall and Jack’s Plant and Patio



