Creating routines before severe weather can help ease some anxiety

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe weather and tornadoes are an all-too-common fact of life for the Pine Belt.

The trauma that these storms can bring can last long after the storms have passed and the damage is cleaned up.

“Severe Weather Anxiety” is something a lot of people in the Pine Belt suffer from, said Clinical Psychologist Dr. Christina Williams, who is with Pine Grove Behavioral Health Services

“If you look at anxiety, some of the common triggers of anxiety are a feeling a loss of control, uncertainty and unpredictability,” Williams said, “and weather brings all of those things.”

But things can be done now to help ease that anxiety.

“One of the ways that you can create a sense of control and predictability, is practicing your bad weather plan when there is no bad weather,” Williams said. “Fire drills at school are not learned during a fire. They are learned when there is no threat. "

And that makes it much easier to deal with severe storms when the time comes.

But why, exactly, does severe weather cause anxiety in the first place?

“Anxiety’s purpose in life is to keep you safe,” Williams said. “It’s what keeps me looking over my shoulder while standing next to a busy highway. But anxiety can also be a bad thing., Your brain may try to protect you from a dangerous threat when you’re not in a dangerous situation, such as sitting on this couch. And at that point, it’s time to seek help.

“So, if you do feel that your anxiety level is to that point where it’s impacting your life, where triggers seem to be everywhere, you can come see a clinician and what we do is to first, work with you to develop strategies. That helps you feel grounded, that helps you see, ‘That I do have an awareness of my body and these tools do successfully calm myself down and I have that power and control within myself no matter where I go.’”

