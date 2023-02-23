Win Stuff
Columbia man accused of sexual battery in Jones Co.

Lumon Neapollioun, 40, of Columbia.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery in connection to an alleged incident last year involving a minor.

According to an affidavit retrieved from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Lumon M. Neapollioun, 40, is accused of sexual penetration, as defined in Mississippi law, of a 9-year-old child. The accused was reportedly 40 years old at the time of the incident.

The sheriff’s office said they received a report from Child Protection Services of a possible sexual assault of a minor on Oct. 17, 2022.

On Nov. 4, 2022, a forensic interview was conducted at the Child Advocacy Center in Gulfport, Miss.

According to the affidavit, the child claimed that Neapollioun, the child’s mother’s boyfriend at the time, touched him in an inappropriate manner. The incident reportedly took place at a residency in Laurel, and the child said he was between the ages of nine and 10 when it happened.

Neapollioun was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday morning and charged with sexual battery. He was given $20,000 bound and released from jail Wednesday afternoon.

