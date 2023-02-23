20th annual Irish-Italian Festival looms

Win Stuff
The 20th annual Irish-Italian Festival is set for March 18 at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.(Steve Coleman)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One of South Mississippi’s most popular annual spring events.is quickly approaching and ready to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The 20th annual Irish-Italian Festival is set for Saturday, March 18, in the parking area to the rear of Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Hattiesburg.

The church sits just across the street from the University of Southern Mississippi campus, 3117 W. Fourth St.

Festivities get underway immediately following the 4 p.m. mass, and are scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is free and all are welcome. Tickets for food and beverage will be available for purchase at the entrance.

The menu includes Irish stew, spaghetti and meatballs, sausage dogs, pizza, cotton candy and spirits as well as a variety of desserts.

The festival will also feature games for kids, a silent auction and an art show featuring the work of some of the Pine Belt’s best local artists, including artwork by local school children.

Festival organizers are seeking donations for its silent auction. Items will be posted online and available for bidding beginning March 6. All donations can be dropped off at the church office and must be received by Friday, March 3.

For questions about the festival or silent auction, call or text Renee Brett at (601) 498-7309 or Kim Buschen at (601) 299-2815, email southernbusches@aol.com; or email the church at church@stthomas-usm.org or call (601) 264-5192.

Visit the church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064563587256 for updates and more information on the festival.

