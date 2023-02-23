02/23 Ryan’s “Record Warmth” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It was fairly frosty when I left to go out of town last Friday, but now things are downright “summer-ish” out there. In fact, the lowest low I saw this morning in the Pine Belt was 69 degrees, and we’ll shoot up into the mid 80s later today! My current forecast high for this afternoon is 84 degrees, which would break today’s record high of 83 degrees which was set on this day in 2022, 2011, and 1962. It’s all going to come down to cloud cover, which I expect will be SLIGHTLY thinner than expected later today. That doesn’t mean we’ll see much sun...any really...but the southerly wind and upper level high will keep the thermometer inching upwards. Even if I underestimated the cloud cover, we’ll still either tie or come right up against that record, and that trend of possible record warmth continues into next week! Throughout this entire period we’ll keep our more-cloudy-than-not skies and see few and far between pockets of drizzle/light showers.

It won’t be until Tuesday that we’ll see an afternoon below 80 degrees, and even then it’s a high of 78...still 12 degrees above average. Thankfully, it will finally break and we’ll see some much more appropriate weather coming in by NEXT WEEKEND, after our next round of thunderstorms next Thursday/Friday morning. That’ll have us in the chilly 40s for a morning or two and bring at least one afternoon south of 70 degrees, but it isn’t likely to stick around.

