Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV

12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox(Family)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A 12-year-old girl died Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle in Louisville, Mississippi.

According to police, the girl was hit by an SUV near a mailbox around 4:30 p.m.

Her father has identified her as Sydnee Claire Stokes.

She was taken to the Winston County Medical Center where she passed away due to her injuries.

“Tell everyone to hug their kids often and tell them you love them every chance you get,” Stokes’ father, Jay Stokes, told WLBT.

In a Facebook post, Stokes said that Sydnee Claire was “loved by everyone and had an unforgettable personality.”

“You are dancing in heaven tonight, I’m so jealous,” he added.

Mississippi Highway Patrol accident reconstructionists were requested, according to the release, and are assisting in the investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen, Joshua Holland and Investigator Denny Graham on Faith Lane.
Man arrested after discovered living inside unoccupied Jones Co. home
Jones County Supervisor Travares Comegys was previously charged of embezzlement by a public...
Jones Co. supervisor reindicted on 2021 embezzlement charge
Joshua Dale Pugh, 38, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to commercial burglary
Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson
Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson
The Lexus came to rest in the median, while both trucks ended up down an embankment in a...
2 people injured in 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 84 in Jones Co.

Latest News

Laurel School District prepares for annual job fair
Laurel School District preparing for annual job fair
The University of Southern Mississippi and Hinds Community College officials signed a...
USM, HCC sign MOU benefitting Honors Institute student transfers
Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, AL, was last seen at Stuckey's on US-49 in Hattiesburg on...
Missing Alabama woman last seen in Hattiesburg, Miss.
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme