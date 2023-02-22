USM, HCC sign MOU benefitting Honors Institute student transfers

News release from the University of Southern Mississippi Office of University Communications

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This month, officials from the University of Southern Mississippi and Hinds Community College signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding during a meeting at the HCC Raymond Campus, allowing for a seamless transfer of students enrolled in the school’s Honors Institute who choose USM and its Honors College to complete their degree.

Per the agreement, students who will graduate or have graduated in good standing from the HCC Honors Institute – carrying at least a 3.4 GPA – will be granted automatic admission to the USM Honors College’s two-year Keystone program. Those admitted then must maintain good standing by keeping a cumulative GPA of 3.25 or higher, pursuing an independent research project that cumulates in an Honors thesis and making satisfactory progress toward degree completion.

USM President Dr. Joe Paul, a graduate of USM’s Honors College, joined USM Provost Dr. Gordon Cannon and Dr. Sabine Heinhorst, dean of the USM Honors College, in praising the agreement and building on the university’s longtime relationship with HCC. Joining the USM contingent at the event were Dr. Stephen Vacik, HCC president; Tim Krason, Honors Institute dean and Joy Rhoades, director of the HCC Honors program at its Rankin campus.

“We’re excited to be formalizing this relationship,” said Vacik. “We do a fantastic job with our Honors Institute, not only academically, but socially and culturally, offering travel opportunities for our students to interact with people from other places, and therefore giving them the full experience. I believe you will find the students from our Honors Institute who come to USM will be fantastic students.”

Paul agreed with Vacik, thanking him and his colleagues at HCC for the opportunity to expand the relationship between the two schools.

“We have a rich tradition of Hinds students transferring to USM, where they continue to be successful students and then graduate and go on to do great things in the world, so to now solidify this agreement makes it a joyful day for us,” noted Paul.

USM first offered Honors classes in 1965. In 1976, its Honors program evolved into a formalized Honors College, the sixth-oldest public honors college in the nation and the oldest Honors College in Mississippi.

The Honors College’s goal is to foster community engagement with ideas and an atmosphere of personal connection and achievement, providing its students with small classes and opportunities for active learning, leadership and research experiences in a supportive and challenging intellectual community. More than 500 students also benefit from attentive mentoring and exposure to cutting-edge scholars and artists.

You can learn more about the USM Honors College at https://www.usm.edu/honors/ or call 601.266.4533; learn more about the HCC Honors Institute at https://www.hindscc.edu/honors.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.