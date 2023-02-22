Two-day rodeo to honor legacy of Madison man who died in plane crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People from all over the world are invited to an inaugural two-day rodeo in Jackson honoring the life of a Madison man.

Keath Killebrew, 44, died in a plane crash in South America in 2021 while on a business trip.

Killebrew’s wife, Alyssa Killebrew, created the Killebrew Ag Foundation after her husband’s death to keep his legacy alive.

The foundation provides scholarships and other programs to support Mississippi youth interested in agriculture.

The organization partnered with the Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson to host the Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo and Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo, which will take place at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds beginning July 28.

The event will be one of the largest two-day rodeos in the nation and will feature over 500 contestants participating in standard rodeo events, along with ultimate bullfighting and bull poker.

Other partners include Mack Ginn of Deep South Rodeo Company and Don Brazil with the Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks.

“We are excited to serve as the host site for the Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo and the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds for one entire weekend in July. This weekend will be about bringing together Mississippians for a good time and for a good cause, supporting the Killebrew Ag Foundation,” said Gipson.

Mississippi’s own Chapel Hart will perform on July 28, and Drake Milligan will perform on July 29.

Rodeo tickets are on sale now here or at the Mississippi Coliseum Box Office.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.