Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Two-day rodeo to honor legacy of Madison man who died in plane crash

Keith and Allyssa Killebrew
Keith and Allyssa Killebrew(Alyssa Killebrew)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People from all over the world are invited to an inaugural two-day rodeo in Jackson honoring the life of a Madison man.

Keath Killebrew, 44, died in a plane crash in South America in 2021 while on a business trip.

Killebrew’s wife, Alyssa Killebrew, created the Killebrew Ag Foundation after her husband’s death to keep his legacy alive.

The foundation provides scholarships and other programs to support Mississippi youth interested in agriculture.

The organization partnered with the Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson to host the Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo and Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo, which will take place at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds beginning July 28.

The event will be one of the largest two-day rodeos in the nation and will feature over 500 contestants participating in standard rodeo events, along with ultimate bullfighting and bull poker.

Other partners include Mack Ginn of Deep South Rodeo Company and Don Brazil with the Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks.

“We are excited to serve as the host site for the Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo and the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds for one entire weekend in July. This weekend will be about bringing together Mississippians for a good time and for a good cause, supporting the Killebrew Ag Foundation,” said Gipson.

Mississippi’s own Chapel Hart will perform on July 28, and Drake Milligan will perform on July 29.

Rodeo tickets are on sale now here or at the Mississippi Coliseum Box Office.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV near mailbox
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old Miss. girl dies after being hit by SUV
L to R: JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen, Joshua Holland and Investigator Denny Graham on Faith Lane.
Man arrested after discovered living inside unoccupied Jones Co. home
Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, AL, was last seen at Stuckey's on US-49 in Hattiesburg on...
Missing Alabama woman last seen in Hattiesburg, Miss.
Catrina Anderson, 15.
Missing teen reported in Forrest Co.
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme
Mississippi father says son’s suicide was result of sextortion scheme

Latest News

"Move To Learn' system comes to Jefferson Davis County
‘Move to Learn’ comes to Jeff Davis County
Hattiesburg Zoo recycling Mardi Gras beads
Hattiesburg Zoo recycling Mardi Gras beads
"Move To Learn' system comes to Jefferson Davis County
Some Jefferson Davis County students learning in a different way
The Hattiesburg Zoo's Mardi Gras bead recycling bin is located in the zoo's gift shop.
Hattiesburg Zoo has collection bin for Mardi Gras bead recycling
Hattiesburg Tigers
Hattiesburg Tigers one win away from trip to the “Big House”