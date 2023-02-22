Win Stuff
Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Flooding

When we think of flooding, we typically think of rivers rising out of their banks and flooding homes and business in the surrounding area.
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - When we think of severe weather, we typically think of wind, hail and tornadoes, but heavy rain is another all too common threat that severe thunderstorms pose.

With heavy rain can come the threat of flooding. When we think of flooding, we typically think of rivers rising out of their banks and flooding homes and business in the surrounding area.

While it is devastating and can cause thousands of dollars worth of damage, it’s not what causes most flooding fatalities. So, where do most flooding deaths occur?

The answer, in a vehcile. It’s where 66% of all flooding-related fatalities occur every year.

Most deaths from flash flooding occur when people drive into flood waters of unknown depths only to find the water is deeper than they thought. At this point, the motor can stall and the vehicle can soon be swept away, taking the passengers with it.

The saddest part is that deaths like this are completely avoidable. By simply turning your car around, you save your own life and avoid danger.

Another danger that flooding poses is washed-out roads. Roads can be undermined by fast-moving water, which could wash out the road and cause it to collapse.

Fast-moving water from Flash floods can also undermine the roadbed, which could cause roads to collapse.

One of the worst events of this locally happened in August of 2021. Heavy rains from Hurricane Ida caused a catastrophic collapse of Highway 26 in George County. Three people were killed and nine were injured when they unknowingly drove into the washout that was hidden by the dark of night.

