Southern Miss strikes out 15 in shutout win over New Orleans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss banged out a season-high 14 hits, including seven for extra bases, as they defeated New Orleans, 12-0, Tuesday night at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field.

The Golden Eagles upped their season record to 4-0, marking the fifth time under Scott Berry and 15th time overall that they have started a campaign with this record. UNO fell to 1-3.

Four Southern Miss players, Dustin Dickerson, Carson Paetow, Reece Ewing and Slade Wilks, each collected a pair of hits. Six Gold Eagle doubles doubled the previous season total.

Both Matthew Etzel and Dustin Dickerson had one each tonight to hold the team lead with three. Ewing came off the bench to register three RBI, while Paetow and Danny Lynch each drove in a pair of runs.

The Golden Eagles jumped out early with a pair of runs in the opening frame. Etzel led off the contest with a double and Dickerson followed by being hit by a pitch. After a pair of outs, Tate Parker knocked in the first run with a single, before Wilks drove home the second run with a double to center.

Southern Miss then put the game out of reach with seven runs in the third inning. It was the highest scoring inning for the program since they scored that many at Middle Tennessee on May 20 of last year.

Eleven batters came to the plate in the frame as Reece Ewing, who came in for Parker in the first after he left due to a precautionary reason on a slight leg injury, doubled in the first two runs. Lynch added a bases loaded hit by pitch later in the frame, before Etzel recorded a sacrifice fly and Dickerson singled in a run up the middle.

Paetow finished the inning’s scoring with a two-run triple to right center.The Golden Eagles added two more runs in the fourth on a double by Lynch and a RBI groundout by Gabe Lacy. Ewing then batted home the final run with a single in the fifth.

Southern Miss pitching also enjoyed a great night as five hurlers combined to limit the Privateers to just one hit, a double to left in the seventh. Billy Oldham threw five innings and fanned nine in his first start for the program, while not allowing a run or hit.

Isaiah Rhodes, Colby Allen, Luke Trahan and Nick Monistere each threw a scoreless inning as the group combined for a season-high tying 15 strikeouts with only two walks.

UNO starter Jose Cabrera (0-1) suffered the loss as he allowed five runs on six hits with a walk and two strikeouts over two-plus innings.

The Golden Eagles return to action this weekend when they entertain Big 10 foe Illinois for a three-game set. The opener takes place, Friday, at 6 p.m.

