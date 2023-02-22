Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Near record high temperatures will continue over the next several days.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 2/21
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be warm and cloudy as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer as highs warm up into the low 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday will feel more like summertime as highs soar into the low to mid 80s. That will also put us close to tying a record high on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with gusty winds between 20-30 mph.

Friday and this weekend will be warm and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.Thursday

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the 18-wheeler was traveling north on I-59 when it left the interstate and...
2 injured in Jones County I-59 rollover
The Lexus came to rest in the median, while both trucks ended up down an embankment in a...
2 people injured in 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 84 in Jones Co.
L to R: JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen, Joshua Holland and Investigator Denny Graham on Faith Lane.
Man arrested after discovered living inside unoccupied Jones Co. home
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Suspect booked in New Orleans parade shooting that killed 1
George Drane, who survived a mass shooting Friday that claimed the lives of 6 people, speaks...
Man recounts home assault amid 6 fatal Mississippi shootings

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 2/21
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 2/21
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson tells you what to expect with the weather this Mardi Gras...
2/21 - Rex’s Mardi Gras Morning Forecast
WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson tells you what to expect with the weather this Mardi Gras...
2/21 - Rex’s Mardi Gras Morning Forecast
Emergency Preparedness Week starts Monday
Tips for Severe Weather Preparedness Week