Near record high temperatures will continue over the next several days.

This evening will be warm and cloudy as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be a little warmer as highs warm up into the low 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday will feel more like summertime as highs soar into the low to mid 80s. That will also put us close to tying a record high on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with gusty winds between 20-30 mph.

Friday and this weekend will be warm and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.Thursday

