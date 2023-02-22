Mobile home bedroom destroyed by morning fire in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The bedroom of a mobile home in the Macedonia community was destroyed Wednesday during a fire.

According to Austin Extine, public information officer for the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department, they received the fire report at approximately 10:10 a.m.

Extine said the owner of the mobile home reported the fire started in the bedroom.

Members of the Macedonia VFD, assisted by Sunrise and North Forrest VFDs, responded to the scene of the fire in the 900 block of Macedonia Road.

An interior attack was needed to contain the fire inside the bedroom.

Extine said no injuries were reported on the scene.

The bedroom was destroyed by the fire, and some other rooms received smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

This story will be updated if more informaiton is provided.

