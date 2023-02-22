Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mobile home bedroom destroyed by morning fire in Forrest Co.

The bedroom was destroyed by the fire, and some other rooms received smoke damage.
The bedroom was destroyed by the fire, and some other rooms received smoke damage.(Macedonia VFD)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The bedroom of a mobile home in the Macedonia community was destroyed Wednesday during a fire.

According to Austin Extine, public information officer for the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department, they received the fire report at approximately 10:10 a.m.

Extine said the owner of the mobile home reported the fire started in the bedroom.

Members of the Macedonia VFD, assisted by Sunrise and North Forrest VFDs, responded to the scene of the fire in the 900 block of Macedonia Road.

An interior attack was needed to contain the fire inside the bedroom.

Extine said no injuries were reported on the scene.

The bedroom was destroyed by the fire, and some other rooms received smoke damage.

Caption

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

This story will be updated if more informaiton is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen, Joshua Holland and Investigator Denny Graham on Faith Lane.
Man arrested after discovered living inside unoccupied Jones Co. home
Jones County Supervisor Travares Comegys was previously charged of embezzlement by a public...
Jones Co. supervisor reindicted on 2021 embezzlement charge
Joshua Dale Pugh, 38, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to commercial burglary
Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson
Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson
Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, AL, was last seen at Stuckey's on US-49 in Hattiesburg on...
Missing Alabama woman last seen in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Latest News

Laurel School District prepares for annual job fair
Laurel School District preparing for annual job fair
WCU New Signs
William Carey University recently put up new signs
Extra Table kicks off 'March of the Mayors' packaged food drive
Extra Table’s ‘March of the Mayors’ food drive kicks off
Catrina Anderson, 15.
Missing teen reported in Forrest Co.