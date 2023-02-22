Miss. Senate passes HB 1125; now moving to Gov. Reeve’s desk

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Senate gave final approval Tuesday for House Bill 1125.

Now, it moves to Gov. Tate Reeve’s desk.

WDAM 7 has been covering this bill all session. The bill would ban gender-affirming care in the state for anyone younger than 18.

The bill’s passage comes less than a week after families and transgender teenagers protested against the bill.

The Mississippi Federation of Republican Women celebrated the passage of the bill, and Sen. Joey Fillingane’s presentation on the senate floor.

However, some are not celebrating today.

Hattiesburg’s Spectrum: The Other Clinic, who is Mississippi’s first and only transgender hormone clinic, released a statement following the vote on it’s Facebook page.

“We are exhausted, simply exhausted, by the amount of ignorant pseudoscience that has been used to push this bill and others like it into existence. The science and data are clear, and there are ample robust guidelines in place for healthcare providers to follow in the care of transgender people of all ages. What is also clear is that anti-trans sentiment is being given as much consideration as actual scientific research. We will of course abide by the law as it stands in Mississippi and cease to provide any services to those under the age of 18. For those who have passed this law, we truly hope that they do not understand what they have done. Because to understand the implications of this bill’s passage is to be complicit in the increased suicidality and discrimination of this vulnerable population. Our hearts are heavy with the burden of knowing what this can lead to.”

The ACLU of Mississippi is urging the governor to veto the measure according to the Associated Press.

