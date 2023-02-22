Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Miss. Senate passes HB 1125; now moving to Gov. Reeve’s desk

Mississippi State Capitol
Mississippi State Capitol(WLOX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Senate gave final approval Tuesday for House Bill 1125.

Now, it moves to Gov. Tate Reeve’s desk.

WDAM 7 has been covering this bill all session. The bill would ban gender-affirming care in the state for anyone younger than 18.

The bill’s passage comes less than a week after families and transgender teenagers protested against the bill.

The Mississippi Federation of Republican Women celebrated the passage of the bill, and Sen. Joey Fillingane’s presentation on the senate floor.

However, some are not celebrating today.

Hattiesburg’s Spectrum: The Other Clinic, who is Mississippi’s first and only transgender hormone clinic, released a statement following the vote on it’s Facebook page.

“We are exhausted, simply exhausted, by the amount of ignorant pseudoscience that has been used to push this bill and others like it into existence. The science and data are clear, and there are ample robust guidelines in place for healthcare providers to follow in the care of transgender people of all ages. What is also clear is that anti-trans sentiment is being given as much consideration as actual scientific research. We will of course abide by the law as it stands in Mississippi and cease to provide any services to those under the age of 18. For those who have passed this law, we truly hope that they do not understand what they have done. Because to understand the implications of this bill’s passage is to be complicit in the increased suicidality and discrimination of this vulnerable population. Our hearts are heavy with the burden of knowing what this can lead to.”

The ACLU of Mississippi is urging the governor to veto the measure according to the Associated Press.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the 18-wheeler was traveling north on I-59 when it left the interstate and...
2 injured in Jones County I-59 rollover
The Lexus came to rest in the median, while both trucks ended up down an embankment in a...
2 people injured in 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 84 in Jones Co.
L to R: JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen, Joshua Holland and Investigator Denny Graham on Faith Lane.
Man arrested after discovered living inside unoccupied Jones Co. home
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Suspect booked in New Orleans parade shooting that killed 1
George Drane, who survived a mass shooting Friday that claimed the lives of 6 people, speaks...
Man recounts home assault amid 6 fatal Mississippi shootings

Latest News

Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Flooding
Spring Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Flooding
The annual HFC Raising Cane's Spring Classic will be held Feb. 25-26 at Tatum Park.
Hattiesburg preparing to host 2023 HFC Raising Cane’s Spring Classic
Socialization improves wellbeing in elders at every level
Socialization improves well-being for seniors
Petal hosted Mardi Gras parade for residents at Bedford Care Center
Petal holds Mardi Gras parade for Bedford Care Center residents