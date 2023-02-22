Lumberton looking to boost economy through main street association

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) -The Mississippi Main Street Association visited Lumberton Tuesday night, hoping to encourage the city in its plans to boost economic growth.

Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers said it’s just the beginning.

“We know that this will give us the economic boost that we need, the economic growth, positive economic growth of Lumberton,” said Rogers.

Mississippi Main Street Executive Director Thomas Gregory said they have strategic advice on how to help, but it’s up to the City of Lumberton.

“It’s the community itself and the members and the residents here that have to decide that they want to see change and that they’re willing to do the work, the hard work sometimes, that it takes to bring about that kind of change through the projects and the initiatives that Main Street is known for.” said Gregory.

Gregory said that organization, design, promotion and economic vitality are just a few key ways to help start things in Lumberton through its new main street association.

“(It will) help bring about opportunities for new businesses and job creation and public and private investment, and, so with a new organization like this one, we’re just here to provide direction and guidance,” Gregory said.

One long-time business owner and resident, Michael Moran, said the community has already done a lot through the years, but hopes this will help the economy.

“Hopefully Main Street will add more people, bring more people in,” said Moran. “As I know, we’re starting to grow just a little bit. We’ve got a new restaurant that’s really good food, right there on off the interstate, so hopefully it works out to bring more people in.”

Gregory said this project is personal for him since he has family in Lumberton and is excited to be involved in the foundational meeting.

