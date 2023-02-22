Hattiesburg preparing to host 2023 HFC Raising Cane’s Spring Classic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Hattiesburg is getting ready to host of the largest youth soccer events in the city’s history.

“(The teams are) coming from all over Mississippi, Florida, Louisiana and Alabama,” said Rory Lynch, tournament director for the Hattiesburg Futbol Club.

The annual Raising Cane’s Spring Classic, hosted by the Hattiesburg Futbol Club, will bring an estimated 4,000 people into the Hub City.

151 teams are registered, and that’s the largest number ever for the event.

It’ll be held Feb. 25-26 at Tatum Park.

“We’ve had a 140 (and) a 135 (in year’s past), but 151 teams is the biggest we’ve had so far,” Lynch said.

“The hotels (for the tournament) are doing very well, occupancy will be 90 % plus,” said Frank James III, general manager for the Courtyard by Marriott.

“You take a weekend where you’ve got 4,000 extra people coming into town, they’ve got to eat and they’ve got to find a place to stay,” James added.

“We’re coming off a great baseball weekend, with the season opener against Liberty, and here we are, another weekend, our hotels will be full, our restaurants will be full,” said Marlo Dorsey, executive director of VisitHATTIESBURG.

“Today, we are looking at the beginning of our biggest year yet when it comes to sports tourism and last year, (sports tourism) was a $55 million business for our Hattiesburg economy,” Dorsey added.

The Hattiesburg Futbol Club also hosts another similar tournament in the fall, called the “Labor Day Classic.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.