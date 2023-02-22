Win Stuff
Don’t let a false spring allow you to jumpstart your garden

Prep vs. plant in warm winter weather gardening?
Prep vs. plant in warm winter weather gardening?
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Despite the weather being *mostly* sunny and temperatures sitting at a comfortable 75 degrees, planting anything too early during this “false spring” can be harmful.

“It’s warm outside, it’s got a lot of people antsy to go ahead and start gardening,” said Matthew Thornton, Forrest County Extension Office agent. “All of the summer vegetables or summer garden plants that you would typically be thinking about planting when its this warm outside, I would hold off on those for about another few weeks to a month”

Since you can’t get an early start on gardening, what should you do right now?

“Now is a great time to go ahead and plant more winter, cool season flowers, like pansies, snapdragons,” Thorton said. “Any of those that you planted in the fall or winter time, they’re probably played out.

“They probably got damaged by the cold weather we had, so you can freshen up those beds, and get a few more months of color out of them.”

Getting prep work done during warmer winter weather should be your priority, not planting things in the ground.

So, with a week of nice, warm weather forecast, make sure to get outside and enjoy it so that your plants and garden will thrive in the spring

“February is also a great time to shape things up, all of our evergreen shrubs and everything that we use to provide like a base structure for our landscaping, go ahead and shape those up and get them how you want them for the growing season,” said Thornton.

Your local AG Extension Office can provide free tips for checking soil, fertilizers and more.

