Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Caught on camera: Man jumps into car, fights off attempted carjacker at gas station

Caught on camera: A man fights off an attempted carjacker at a gas station. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A car owner says he fought off a carjacker who was trying to steal his vehicle at a gas station.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a man, later identified as Bill Black, was putting air in his car’s tires at an area gas station Tuesday afternoon when a man dressed in a black hooded shirt and black face mask approached.

KPTV reports that the carjacker jumped into the driver’s seat of Black’s car and began backing up. But Black quickly jumped into the passenger seat and a struggle ensued between the two of them.

Black said the two exchanged blows before the suspect got out of his car and ran away.

“These people have to understand that this is not acceptable,” Black said. “It’s not just a person stealing a car, it’s a person stealing my personal life.”

The sheriff’s office said deputies searched the area for the suspected carjacker along with a K-9 team but they were unable to immediately locate him.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact Detective Tanya Johnson at 360-600-1505.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen, Joshua Holland and Investigator Denny Graham on Faith Lane.
Man arrested after discovered living inside unoccupied Jones Co. home
Jones County Supervisor Travares Comegys was previously charged of embezzlement by a public...
Jones Co. supervisor reindicted on 2021 embezzlement charge
Joshua Dale Pugh, 38, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to commercial burglary
Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson
Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson
The Lexus came to rest in the median, while both trucks ended up down an embankment in a...
2 people injured in 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 84 in Jones Co.

Latest News

Laurel School District prepares for annual job fair
Laurel School District preparing for annual job fair
Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the...
Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killer gets 60 years to life in prison
FILE - Milk is displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Food and...
No cow needed: Oat and soy can be called milk, FDA proposes
Climate change may be coming for your margarita.
Climate change is affecting agave crops, tequila