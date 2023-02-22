Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HPD seeking suspect in credit card fraud investigation

HPD seeking credit card fraud suspect
HPD seeking credit card fraud suspect
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

According to HPD, the person in the video below is accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase items from stores on U.S. Highway 98 on Feb. 4, 2023.

According to HPD, the individual in the video is accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase items from stores on U.S. 98 on Feb. 4, 2023.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen, Joshua Holland and Investigator Denny Graham on Faith Lane.
Man arrested after discovered living inside unoccupied Jones Co. home
Jones County Supervisor Travares Comegys was previously charged of embezzlement by a public...
Jones Co. supervisor reindicted on 2021 embezzlement charge
Joshua Dale Pugh, 38, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to commercial burglary
Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson
Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson
The Lexus came to rest in the median, while both trucks ended up down an embankment in a...
2 people injured in 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 84 in Jones Co.

Latest News

Laurel School District prepares for annual job fair
Laurel School District preparing for annual job fair
HPD seeking credit card fraud suspect
HPD seeking credit card fraud suspect
Lumberton looks to boost economy through main street association
Lumberton looking to boost economy through main street association
Southern Miss baseball
Southern Miss strikes out 15 in shutout win over New Orleans