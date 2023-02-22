CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HPD seeking suspect in credit card fraud investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

According to HPD, the person in the video below is accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase items from stores on U.S. Highway 98 on Feb. 4, 2023.

If you can identify the suspect, please contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

