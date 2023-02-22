2/22 - Rex’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Wednesday, everyone!

It is going to be partly cloudy today, with highs in the lower 80s. It will also be very breezy, with south winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph or higher. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s.

Thursday is expected to be very warm, with highs in the mid-80s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected this weekend, with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. No rain is expected.

