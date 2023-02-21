Tips for taking care of your plants this spring

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fluctuating weather may have turned some green thumbs brown. However, experts at Callaway’s say there are a few things you can do to make sure your plants stay green this spring.

For plants that took a hit during the freeze back in December and January, Callaway’s Yard and Garden Center owner, Brint Callaway, says there is still a chance they can be brought back to life.

“A lot of people want to go out and cut them back,” said Callaway. “But now’s not the right time. When they do start leafing out, cut back the dead wood, the part that doesn’t leave out, you will have some that are a total loss, and you can remove those, but more than you think will come back.”

For new additions to your gardens, Callaway says to start prepping your grass now with pre-emerge to fight weeds from taking over.

“Even though your grass is not green, you want to go ahead and do that now,” Callaway said. “And that’ll keep the weed seeds, you know, from coming back so strong. And then a little later on, probably about mid-March, you want to start fertilizing with lawn food.”

However, gardeners should take a few precautions to give flowers a fighting chance against fluctuating weather conditions to come.

“Be aware that we do have a chance for cold weather,” Callaway said. “But you can still spruce up your yard, and pots can be moved, and just do some in the ground that you can cover.”

To give your garden the best chance this spring, gardeners are advised to hold off on putting anything in the ground until the middle of March despite warmer weather this week.

