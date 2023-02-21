Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Tips for Severe Weather Preparedness Week

By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday kicks off Severe Weather Preparedness Week for Mississippi.

Last spring, here in the magnolia state, we saw a record number of tornadoes.

WDAM 7 sat down with the Jones County Emergency Operations Center Executive Director Paul Sheffield to talk about what you can do right now to prepare for severe weather that could come your way in the future.

“First off, have a way to receive a warning,” said Sheffield. “There are so many ways now that you can receive alerts for severe weather. Number two, I would say, is to have a plan.

Know, if it happens during the day. During the day when severe weather takes place, there is a chance that moms and dads will not be with the kids. So, know kind of what the plan is, so if we get hit with a storm today, mom and dad are at work, kids are at home, what’s everybody going to do? Number three is always be prepared, just like you would, everyone creates that hurricane preparedness kit,  where we tell you to make sure you have medication with you, those types of things, have that same kit maybe just a smaller version of it. And, number four is knowing what you’re going to do and where you’re going to go.  If you live in a sub-standard home, or even if you lived in a million-dollar mansion, but you don’t feel safe there,  know where you’re going to go.”

Sheffield also said that just because a storm system doesn’t produce a tornado, that doesn’t mean you won’t experience any problems. He said in many cases a severe thunderstorm can produce more power outages across a larger area than a small tornado can.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Hattiesburg parents were arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of felony child...
Hattiesburg police charge 2 with felony child neglect
Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that sent a Hattiesburg man to the hospital for...
2nd Sunday shooting incident under investigation after victim reports to hospital
HPD is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting
HPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting incident
Officials said the 18-wheeler was traveling north on I-59 when it left the interstate and...
2 injured in Jones County I-59 rollover
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Suspect booked in New Orleans parade shooting that killed 1

Latest News

Friends of Mason Park Winter Workdays
Friends of Mason Park host winter workdays
The Lexus came to rest in the median, while both trucks ended up down an embankment in a...
2 people injured in 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 84 in Jones Co.
LPD warns about rental scams
LPD chief warns potential renters to use due diligence before paying online for rental property
Road by Bassfield Apartments not in city limits, Mayor says
Road by Bassfield Apartments not in city limits, mayor says