Tips for Severe Weather Preparedness Week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday kicks off Severe Weather Preparedness Week for Mississippi.

Last spring, here in the magnolia state, we saw a record number of tornadoes.

WDAM 7 sat down with the Jones County Emergency Operations Center Executive Director Paul Sheffield to talk about what you can do right now to prepare for severe weather that could come your way in the future.

“First off, have a way to receive a warning,” said Sheffield. “There are so many ways now that you can receive alerts for severe weather. Number two, I would say, is to have a plan.

Know, if it happens during the day. During the day when severe weather takes place, there is a chance that moms and dads will not be with the kids. So, know kind of what the plan is, so if we get hit with a storm today, mom and dad are at work, kids are at home, what’s everybody going to do? Number three is always be prepared, just like you would, everyone creates that hurricane preparedness kit, where we tell you to make sure you have medication with you, those types of things, have that same kit maybe just a smaller version of it. And, number four is knowing what you’re going to do and where you’re going to go. If you live in a sub-standard home, or even if you lived in a million-dollar mansion, but you don’t feel safe there, know where you’re going to go.”

Sheffield also said that just because a storm system doesn’t produce a tornado, that doesn’t mean you won’t experience any problems. He said in many cases a severe thunderstorm can produce more power outages across a larger area than a small tornado can.

