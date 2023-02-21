Road by Bassfield Apartments not in city limits, mayor says

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Burns Avenue in Jefferson Davis County is home to Bassfield Apartments, a complex where residents claim the main road is inaccessible.

Some residents said they aren’t able to receive vital services such as healthcare and school bus transport because of the road conditions.

Bassfield Mayor Angie Ladner says the complex is owned by PRVO.

“It has been some complaints made over probably the last year and a half from a few people that live back there in the apartment complex in Bassfield,” said Ladner “The apartment owners would be responsible for that because it’s private property. So, the town is not responsible, and, first and foremost, it’s not in city limits as well.”

Ladner said she wishes she could do more to help, but her hands are tied due to the complex’s location.

