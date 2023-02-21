Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Road by Bassfield Apartments not in city limits, mayor says

Burns Avenue in Jefferson Davis County is home to Bassfield Apartments, a complex where residents claim the main road is inaccessible.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Burns Avenue in Jefferson Davis County is home to Bassfield Apartments, a complex where residents claim the main road is inaccessible.

Some residents said they aren’t able to receive vital services such as healthcare and school bus transport because of the road conditions.

Bassfield Mayor Angie Ladner says the complex is owned by PRVO.

“It has been some complaints made over probably the last year and a half from a few people that live back there in the apartment complex in Bassfield,” said Ladner “The apartment owners would be responsible for that because it’s private property. So, the town is not responsible, and, first and foremost, it’s not in city limits as well.”

Ladner said she wishes she could do more to help, but her hands are tied due to the complex’s location.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Hattiesburg parents were arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of felony child...
Hattiesburg police charge 2 with felony child neglect
Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that sent a Hattiesburg man to the hospital for...
2nd Sunday shooting incident under investigation after victim reports to hospital
HPD is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting
HPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting incident
Officials said the 18-wheeler was traveling north on I-59 when it left the interstate and...
2 injured in Jones County I-59 rollover
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Police: 1 killed, 4 shot along New Orleans parade route

Latest News

Hospice care workers provide comfort in times of need
Hospice care workers provide comfort in times of need
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 2/20
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 2/20
Petal plans to get turf for Robert E Russell Sportsplex baseball fields
Plans for baseball fields getting turf at sportsplex
Road by Bassfield Apartments not in city limits, Mayor says
Jefferson Davis road update