Petal holds Mardi Gras parade for Bedford Care Center residents

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - In honor of Fat Tuesday, the City of Petal hosted a Mardi Gras parade for the residents at the Bedford Care Center.

Participants were welcomed to walk, ride, drive or dance in the parade with Mardi Gras spirit. Starting at the city’s Civic Center, the line of cars were escorted by thr Petal Police Department as they made their way down W. 8th Ave to the care center.

Becky Wilson, Bedford Care Center activities director, said events like these are important to the residents because it makes them feel connected to the community.

“We love the support from the community, we need that support,” said Wilson. “You know being in a facility, our residents don’t get much community interaction, so this is the first day and we had prayed for a good day and we have a good day weather wise.”

This was the largest Mardi Gras parade the center has had so far, according to Wilson.

