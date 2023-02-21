Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a homicide.

Captain Abraham Thompson with JPD says the incident happened around 2:40 Saturday morning on Savanna Street off of South Frontage Road.

Thompson says 24-year-old Brandon Ferrell was confronting the mother of his child about another man. That’s when a physical fight broke out and shots were fired at Ferrell.

When Ferrell was shot, his mother, Michelle Roberts, stepped in and was shot in the thigh.

Thompson says Roberts was taken to Central Mississippi Medical Center where she later passed away due to her injury.

Roberts’ family says Ferrell is currently recovering from his injuries at the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

