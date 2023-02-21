Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson

Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson
Man shot and his mother killed during domestic dispute in Jackson(Family)
By Holly Emery
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is currently investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a homicide.

Captain Abraham Thompson with JPD says the incident happened around 2:40 Saturday morning on Savanna Street off of South Frontage Road.

Thompson says 24-year-old Brandon Ferrell was confronting the mother of his child about another man. That’s when a physical fight broke out and shots were fired at Ferrell.

When Ferrell was shot, his mother, Michelle Roberts, stepped in and was shot in the thigh.

Thompson says Roberts was taken to Central Mississippi Medical Center where she later passed away due to her injury.

Roberts’ family says Ferrell is currently recovering from his injuries at the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said the 18-wheeler was traveling north on I-59 when it left the interstate and...
2 injured in Jones County I-59 rollover
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Suspect booked in New Orleans parade shooting that killed 1
George Drane, who survived a mass shooting Friday that claimed the lives of 6 people, speaks...
Man recounts home assault amid 6 fatal Mississippi shootings
The Lexus came to rest in the median, while both trucks ended up down an embankment in a...
2 people injured in 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 84 in Jones Co.
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

Latest News

L to R: JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen, Joshua Holland and Investigator Denny Graham on Faith Lane.
Man arrested after discovered living inside unoccupied Jones Co. home
Joshua Dale Pugh, 38, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to commercial burglary
Jones County Supervisor Travares Comegys was previously charged of embezzlement by a public...
Jones Co. supervisor reindicted on 2021 embezzlement charge
Guns N’ Roses will be performing in Biloxi at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum September 20, 2023...
Guns N’ Roses world tour coming to Biloxi’s Mississippi Coast Coliseum