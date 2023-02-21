Win Stuff
Man arrested after discovered living inside unoccupied Jones Co. home

L to R: JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen, Joshua Holland and Investigator Denny Graham on Faith Lane.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man was arrested Friday afternoon after being discovered in a home, which he allegedly illegally entered and had been living in for several days.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Joshua Holland, 39, was discovered in an unoccupied home at 32 Faith Lane in the Powers community.

The owner of the home Lynn (Patrick) Lewis, the widow of the late Greg Patrick, who served with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department as a Lieutenant over the Juvenile Detention Facility, and Red Fox Realty owner Kandace Monsivais found Holland inside the home when they came to prepare it for listing for sale, according to JCSD.

Holland allegedly broke into the home and unboxed clothes, dishes and other personal family belongings and set up living accommodations in a bedroom and other areas of the home. He reportedly framed a couple of items and hung them on the walls in two of the bedroom. He also reportedly used the guest bathroom to wash and dry his clothes.

Once discovered, Holland fled the residence on foot.

Moncivias called JCSD Grants/Administrator Lance Chancellor, who had just gotten off duty and was at home just a short distance away on Reid Road. Chancellor radioed for assistance and arrived on the scene less than one minute later.

Holland was crossing the front yard of the home and was ordered to stop by Chancellor at gunpoint. Holland complied with verbal commands to lie face down in the yard. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter by JCSD Sgt. Jeff Monk.

Additional responding JCSD personnel included Investigator Denny Graham, Sgt. Jared Lindsey, Deputy Chris Emmerich and Deputy Xavier Thigpen.

Holland was charged with burglary of an inner door and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility. He remains in jail following a bond that was set at $2,000 in Jones County Justice Court.

According to the sheriff’s department, Holland has a history with JCSD on charges in connection to controled substances and disturbances in the Buckley Road and Bud Reeves Road areas.

