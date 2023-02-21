LPD chief warns potential renters to use due diligence before paying online for rental property

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department recently became aware of a rental scam, which reportedly left a woman homeless and out of money.

Chief Tommy Cox said this is the first time he’s heard of this type of scam himself.

“They were attempting to rent a property here in Laurel, move in from another area, obviously, and they were made contact with over the internet,” said Cox.

Cox said the scammer went as far as using social media and the owner’s website to fool the potential renter.

“They had represented themselves as the property owner, and this lady had done what she thought she needed to do in order to secure the property and move in,” Cox said.

It can be hard moving from out of state, but Cox encourages people to do their due diligence. He suggested trying to visit the property beforehand.

“If they have a key to it, generally that’s a really good sign that it’s theirs or it’s theirs to rent, they’re the representative of the property owner and maybe look up people on the better business bureau website and then look up phone numbers independent of what you saw, make a couple of extra calls, little bit extra effort to make sure you don’t get scammed,” Cox said.

Cox said If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. He encourages people to make a report to LPD if they think they are a victim of a scam.

