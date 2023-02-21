Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

LPD chief warns potential renters to use due diligence before paying online for rental property

LPD warns about rental scams
LPD warns about rental scams(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department recently became aware of a rental scam, which reportedly left a woman homeless and out of money.

Chief Tommy Cox said this is the first time he’s heard of this type of scam himself.

SCAM ALERT: Laurel Police Department warns public of rental scam

“They were attempting to rent a property here in Laurel, move in from another area, obviously, and they were made contact with over the internet,” said Cox.

Cox said the scammer went as far as using social media and the owner’s website to fool the potential renter.

“They had represented themselves as the property owner, and this lady had done what she thought she needed to do in order to secure the property and move in,” Cox said.

It can be hard moving from out of state, but Cox encourages people to do their due diligence. He suggested trying to visit the property beforehand.

“If they have a key to it, generally that’s a really good sign that it’s theirs or it’s theirs to rent, they’re the representative of the property owner and maybe look up people on the better business bureau website and then look up phone numbers independent of what you saw, make a couple of extra calls, little bit extra effort to make sure you don’t get scammed,” Cox said.

Cox said If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. He encourages people to make a report to LPD if they think they are a victim of a scam.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Hattiesburg parents were arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of felony child...
Hattiesburg police charge 2 with felony child neglect
Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that sent a Hattiesburg man to the hospital for...
2nd Sunday shooting incident under investigation after victim reports to hospital
HPD is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting
HPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting incident
Officials said the 18-wheeler was traveling north on I-59 when it left the interstate and...
2 injured in Jones County I-59 rollover
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Police: 1 killed, 4 shot along New Orleans parade route

Latest News

Road by Bassfield Apartments not in city limits, Mayor says
Road by Bassfield Apartments not in city limits, mayor says
Hospice care workers provide comfort in times of need
Hospice care workers provide comfort in times of need
Petal plans to get turf for Robert E Russell Sportsplex baseball fields
Plans for baseball fields getting turf at sportsplex
Project plans are underway for new entrance into Petal sportsplex
Project plans for new entrance at sportsplex underway