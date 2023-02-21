Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel School District prepares for annual job fair

The goal is to add the best and brightest to the Laurel School District family.
By Emily Blackmarr
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel School District is always looking to add bus drivers and teachers, but it is also looking to fill positions for secretaries, maintenance and ground workers and a lot more.

There will be two sessions, one beginning at 9 a.m. and another beginning at 3:30 p.m. The goal is to add the best and brightest to the Laurel School District family.

“The prerequisites that are for each job will be indicated on the district’s website, and therefore, if you’re interested, if you’d like to bring your resume, if you’d like to bring your certification, definitely that would be very beneficial as you will be allowed to talk to various principals and supervisors over various departments within the Laurels School District,” said Assistant Superintendent for the Laurel School District Michael Eubanks.

The annual job fair will be this Thursday, Feb. 23.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L to R: JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen, Joshua Holland and Investigator Denny Graham on Faith Lane.
Man arrested after discovered living inside unoccupied Jones Co. home
Officials said the 18-wheeler was traveling north on I-59 when it left the interstate and...
2 injured in Jones County I-59 rollover
The Lexus came to rest in the median, while both trucks ended up down an embankment in a...
2 people injured in 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 84 in Jones Co.
Jones County Supervisor Travares Comegys was previously charged of embezzlement by a public...
Jones Co. supervisor reindicted on 2021 embezzlement charge
Joshua Dale Pugh, 38, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to commercial burglary

Latest News

Laurel School District prepares for annual job fair
Laurel School District preparing for annula job fair
Lumberton looks to boost economy through main street association
Lumberton looking to boost economy through main street association
Southern Miss baseball
Southern Miss strikes out 15 in shutout win over New Orleans
Southern Miss baseball
Southern Miss strikes out 15 in shutout win over New Orleans
6pm Headlines 2/21
6pm Headlines 2/21