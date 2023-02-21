Laurel School District prepares for annual job fair

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel School District is always looking to add bus drivers and teachers, but it is also looking to fill positions for secretaries, maintenance and ground workers and a lot more.

There will be two sessions, one beginning at 9 a.m. and another beginning at 3:30 p.m. The goal is to add the best and brightest to the Laurel School District family.

“The prerequisites that are for each job will be indicated on the district’s website, and therefore, if you’re interested, if you’d like to bring your resume, if you’d like to bring your certification, definitely that would be very beneficial as you will be allowed to talk to various principals and supervisors over various departments within the Laurels School District,” said Assistant Superintendent for the Laurel School District Michael Eubanks.

The annual job fair will be this Thursday, Feb. 23.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.