Hattiesburg man arrested in connection to commercial burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man in connection to a commercial burglary on Tuesday.

According to HPD, Joshua Dale Pugh, 38, was taken into custody on Highway 42 after reportedly breaking into the Waste and Water Department facility.

Pugh was charged with one count of commercial burglary and transported to the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

