Friends of Mason Park host winter workdays

Friends of Mason Park have been busy doing some cleanup Monday and over the weekend during two winter workdays.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Friends of Mason Park have been busy doing some cleanup Monday and over the weekend during two winter workdays.

The group and the City of Laurel are focusing on erosion control of the dry creek bed, mulching newly planted trees and the overall beautification effort of the entire park.

Mason Park sees several events throughout the year, and it is a place families gather to spend afternoons and weekends together.

“One of my favorite parts of this park is the weekends when I’m able to walk, and I see the children playing and the families grilling and picnicking and just really enjoying the area, and it makes it all worthwhile,” said Jeannine Howell, a Friends of Mason Park volunteer.

Friends of Mason Park will have two more workdays in the spring and encourage anybody to volunteer and be a part of the beautification project.

