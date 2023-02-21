Family’s love for Mardi Gras leads them to buy home on Biloxi parade route

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi family purchased their home on Howard Avenue for one main reason: it’s on the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s parade route.

“I love Mardi Gras. It’s probably a bigger part of my personality than is healthy, but it’s a good time,” said homeowner Margaret Stafford.

She purchased the home in 2015 and worked on it for seven years. The building was built as a residence in 1949. Then, it housed businesses for decades.

“When I purchased this, it was actually almost a derelict building,” said Stafford. “It’s been a labor of love.”

Since her house is on the GCCA parade route, she invites family and friends to celebrate. She told us, one of the best parts of the home is having a private party in the middle of a public event.

“We have a big party, tons of food, everyone has a good time,” she said.

For Stafford, Mardi Gras is more than a celebration. It’s a lifestyle.

“I had my DNA tested and it turns out I’m 51% caffeine and 49% king cake, so it seems to be in my blood.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.