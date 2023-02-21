2/21 - Rex’s Mardi Gras Morning Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Mardi Gras, everyone!

Look for mostly cloudy skies today, but don’t expect any rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with south winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Overnight expect mostly cloudy skies and maybe a little patchy fog, with lows in the lower 60s.

Wednesday looks partly cloudy and breezy, with highs in the lower 80s and south winds at 10 to 20 mph.

The rest of the week looks rain-free, with highs in the 80s and lows in the mid-60s.

