2 people injured in 3-vehicle collision on Hwy 84 in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A three-vehicle collision on Highway 84 at Flynt Road, just outside of Laurel, sent two persons to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The incident occurred Monday just after 6 pm in the westbound lanes of the highway, with the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responding.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, a Ford F250 was traveling west on Hwy 84 when a Lexus attempted to cross the highway, traveling toward Flynt Road. Those two vehicles collided and then crashed into the Dodge Ram sitting at the stop sign on Flynt Road. The Lexus came to rest in the median, while both trucks ended up down an embankment in a culvert at the intersection.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on the scene.

EMServ Ambulance Service transported the two injured persons to the emergency department with the others involved declining medical treatment.

The trucks sustained major damage, and the Lexus sustained moderate damage.

Traffic was also slowed on Highway 84 while crews worked to care for the patients and clear the scene.

The Jones County Fire Council would like to remind residents to be alert and slow down when emergency personnel are on the roadway.

