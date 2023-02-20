Project plans are underway for new entrance into Petal sportsplex

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Plans for a new entrance into the Robert E Russell Sportsplex are underway in the City of Petal.

According to Mayor Tony Ducker, the plans for the entrance will go from the wooded area across Hancock Bank on Central Avenue to the parking lot right by the baseball fields.

Ducker said these plans will be designed to help lessen traffic around the complex, especially after a tournament.

“My hope is, obviously, we will have a little nicer entrance, but, hopefully, it will take some of the traffic pressure that we get off the Hillcrest Loop and Central Interchange,” said Ducker. “It’s a pretty tough spot right there, potentially dangerous.”

Ducker said State Rep. Larry Byrd gave around $500,000 to the project, and the city will have to put in the rest, in order to complete the construction.

