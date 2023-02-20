Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Project plans are underway for new entrance into Petal sportsplex

Plans for a new entrance into Robert E Russel Sportsplex are underway
Plans for a new entrance into Robert E Russel Sportsplex are underway(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Plans for a new entrance into the Robert E Russell Sportsplex are underway in the City of Petal.

According to Mayor Tony Ducker, the plans for the entrance will go from the wooded area across Hancock Bank on Central Avenue to the parking lot right by the baseball fields.

Ducker said these plans will be designed to help lessen traffic around the complex, especially after a tournament.

“My hope is, obviously, we will have a little nicer entrance, but, hopefully, it will take some of the traffic pressure that we get off the Hillcrest Loop and Central Interchange,” said Ducker. “It’s a pretty tough spot right there, potentially dangerous.”

Ducker said State Rep. Larry Byrd gave around $500,000 to the project, and the city will have to put in the rest, in order to complete the construction.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Hattiesburg parents were arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of felony child...
Hattiesburg police charge 2 with felony child neglect
Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that sent a Hattiesburg man to the hospital for...
2nd Sunday shooting incident under investigation after victim reports to hospital
HPD is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting
HPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting incident
Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in...
Police: 1 killed, 4 shot along New Orleans parade route
George Drane, who survived a mass shooting Friday that claimed the lives of 6 people, speaks...
Man recounts home assault amid 6 fatal Mississippi shootings

Latest News

Robert E Russell baseball fields expecting to get turf
Petal plans to get new turf for Robert E Russell Sportsplex baseball fields
A Nissan Passenger car sustained major damage, and two mid-sized SUVs received minor damage.
North Forrest VFD responds to multi-vehicle wreck
Jim Hill High School principal Bobby Brown, points out one of the outdated air-condition units...
For underprivileged Mississippi schools, building repairs zap COVID relief money
Officials said the 18-wheeler was traveling north on I-59 when it left the interstate and...
2 injured in Jones County I-59 rollover