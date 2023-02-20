Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States

By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The town of Princeville is celebrating its 138th founders day this month. Princeville, which was initially founded as Freedom Hill in 1865, is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States. Nicole Neuman spoke with town Commissioner Linda Joyner to learn more about Princeville’s history and to mark the occasion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Hattiesburg parents were arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of felony child...
Hattiesburg police charge 2 with felony child neglect
Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that sent a Hattiesburg man to the hospital for...
2nd Sunday shooting incident under investigation after victim reports to hospital
HPD is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting
HPD investigating early Sunday morning shooting incident
Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in...
Police: 1 killed, 4 shot along New Orleans parade route
Mardi Gras rolls through Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg Caerus Mardi Gras parade visits Hardy Street

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
Julius Freeman, a suspect in the Memphis mass shooting that left 1 dead and at least 10 others...
Man arrested after shooting in Memphis leaves 1 dead, 10 injured
The government agency responsible for tracking down contaminated peanut butter and defective...
FDA’s own reputation could be restraining its misinformation fight