Petal plans to get new turf for Robert E Russell Sportsplex baseball fields

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -Petal residents will soon get to experience a new feature on the baseball fields at the Robert E Russell Sportsplex.

With baseball season in full swing, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said it’s a perfect time to start project plans for placing turf on the fields, especially in an area that is no stranger to rain.

“An example, just this past week, we had to spend a lot of personnel hours to get the ball fields (ready) due to the rai,” said Ducker. “Instead of having to work on them all day, once we get all four of them done, they will be a lot more rain tolerant,” said Ducker.

According to Ducker, two turf fields will cost around $500,000, but most of the amount will go towards helping the drainage underneath the fields.

“The engineers will basically get a hold of it and start putting the perimeters out to bid,” Ducker said. “So, we are still a little bit of ways off from it. Obviously, the turning of the fields is an ASAP project, as I liked to call it; something I have told the engineers that we want to get this down as quickly as possible.”

Ducker said the turf is a good investment for the city because it increases the quality of ball play, and the turf could last anywhere from 8- 12 years.

“We are trying to touch every aspect of our recreation when it comes to those 3% monies and hopefully we will drive more folks to town,” Ducker said. “Obviously, we want things that will be good for Petal folks, and at the same time they are going to be so good they will bring folks from outside.”

The project plans will be contracted out during Tuesday’s night Board of Aldermen meeting, according to Ducker.

