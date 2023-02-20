Win Stuff
North Forrest VFD responds to multi-vehicle wreck

By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a multi-vehicle wreck on Sunday just after 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, units found the left Northbound lane on Interstate 59 around Mile Marker 72 blocked.

A Nissan Passenger car sustained major damage, and two mid-sized SUVs received minor damage.

No injuries were reported; however, this incident did cause traffic delays for around two hours.

