Bassfield residents looking for answers on road conditions

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Bassfield residents are voicing concerns about the condition of the road they live on.

Burns Avenue is home to Bassfield Apartments where tenants say the road conditions are unbearable.

Large sinkholes fill the street, making it hard for vehicles to cross.

Residents are reaching out for help in hopes of fixing the issue.

Community resident Martha Page is handicapped, and relies on medical transportation to get her to her medical appointments.

“We need these roads fixed,” Page said. “It’s not good. My transportation didn’t even come and get me Monday this past week because they couldn’t get down here.

“The school buses can’t get down here. We have to go all the way down on end, to get the children so they can meet the bus. It’s terrible. We need some help badly. And I’d like to know who else we need to talk to other than y’all because we need something done, immediately.”

Residents say making the road more accessible will grant them access to the services they need.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.