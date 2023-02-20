Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Bassfield residents looking for answers on road conditions

Some Bassfield residents say they are trapped by potholes
Some Bassfield residents say they are trapped by potholes(WEEK)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Bassfield residents are voicing concerns about the condition of the road they live on.

Burns Avenue is home to Bassfield Apartments where tenants say the road conditions are unbearable.

Large sinkholes fill the street, making it hard for vehicles to cross.

Residents are reaching out for help in hopes of fixing the issue.

Community resident Martha Page is handicapped, and relies on medical transportation to get her to her medical appointments.

“We need these roads fixed,” Page said. “It’s not good. My transportation didn’t even come and get me Monday this past week because they couldn’t get down here.

“The school buses can’t get down here. We have to go all the way down on end, to get the children so they can meet the bus. It’s terrible. We need some help badly. And I’d like to know who else we need to talk to other than y’all because we need something done, immediately.”

Residents say making the road more accessible will grant them access to the services they need.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Hattiesburg parents were arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of felony child...
Hattiesburg police charge 2 with felony child neglect
MDOT will close both lanes under Interstate 59 at Mississippi 15/Cooks Avenue in Laurel
Laurel I-59 underpass to be closed next week
A Hattiesburg man wanted on two counts of aggravated assault has been arrested and booked into...
Hattiesburg man wanted for aggravated assault arrested
The Ellisville Police Department, Ellisville Fire Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol...
Multiple crashes caused delays on SB I-59 near Ellisville
Four teens and adult arrested for Mississippi mass shooting
Four teens and adult arrested for Mississippi mass shooting

Latest News

USM sweeps season-opening baseball series with 7-2 victory Sunday over Liberty.
USM finishes baseball sweep of Liberty with 7-2 win Sunday
Pop-Up Shops return to Mobile Street
3rd annual ‘Black History in the Making ‘ held in downtown Hattiesburg
Two West Jones High School artists honored at recent state competition
West Jones student bring home top art awards
Pop-Up Shops return to Mobile Street
"Black History in the Making" Pop-up Shops return to Mobile Street