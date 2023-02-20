3rd annual ‘Black History in the Making ‘ held in downtown Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Clear skies brought hundreds out to shop with vendors at the “Black History in the Making” pop-up shop event on Mobile Street.

Visitors could purchase anything from handmade jewelry to freshly baked desserts.

The event was created to highlight local black businesses and give the community the opportunity to meet the creators of some of their favorite products.

This was the pop-up shop’s third year, and one vendor talked about why she has signed on every year.

“It’s great,” said local business owner Jessica Keys, “especially for black-owned business or for any business for that matter.

“You get to learn. You get to network and see what other people are doing. I got to go into other pop-up shops and see the stuff that they had, and I was like, ‘Ok, let me change this up.’ It gives you a little advice and a little help.”

Organizers said they are hopeful Sunday’s interaction will encourage other businesses to join events in the future.

