2/20 - Rex’s Monday Morning Forecast

WDAM meteorologist Rex Thompson previews what's to come this week.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Monday, everyone!

Look for mostly cloudy skies today, with highs in the lower 70s. It will also be breezy with Southwest winds of 10 to 25 mph.

Overnight look for mostly cloudy weather, with lows in the mid-60s.

Most of the week will be partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

No rain is expected for the next seven days.

