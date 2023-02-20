2 injured in Jones County I-59 rollover

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were injured when an 18-wheeler overturned on I-59 Saturday night.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, between exits 73 and 76. The 18-wheeler was traveling north on I-59 when it left the interstate and traveled about 800 feet until it came to rest on its side in the median.

The two persons in the rig sustained what appeared to be minor injuries. Emserv Ambulance Service transported both individuals to a local hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The accident caused traffic delays for over two hours as emergency responders cleared the scene.

The Mississippi High Patrol and the Southwest, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.

