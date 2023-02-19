West Jones art students place in state competition

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Two students from West Jones won awards in the Mississippi Scholastic Art Competition this past week.

Zoe Estachio and Ashley Herrera are seniors at West Jones High School who have a passion for art.

“It makes me feel great,” Estachio said. “Like, I feel like I can be confident and I can really express myself in my thoughts. It’s really nice.

“I’m getting recognition for this and I feel very thankful for everyone.”

Estachio and Herrera earned silver awards and an honorable mention for their art pieces.

Painting from Mississippi Scholastic Art Competition (Kyra Lampley)

The two have been interested in art since elementary school and over the years have successfully honed the craft.

“I know that they have the talent and that they can succeed,” West Jones art teacher Erin Smith said. “They’ve got the skill, they practiced at it, and they’re just as good as anybody else,”

The pair say that they were surprised when they learned they were award recipients.

“It feels great,” Herrera said. “Like, it’s really shocking to me and to have, like, some sort of reassurance that I have that talent in me.”

Herrera said she has plans to become an optometrist after graduation.

Estachio is planning on majoring in art.

The pair said they hope their love for art can continue, even as they transition from high school.

