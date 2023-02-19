Win Stuff
National Weather Service confirms recent tornadoes

By WDAM Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes hit near the Pine Belt Thursday afternoon.

The strongest, an EF-1 tornado, hit Lincoln County, damaging multiple homes.

The storm that destroyed a chicken house in Smith County turned out to be an EF-1 as well

Another tornado also was confirmed in Jefferson Davis County, southwest of Bassfield.

No additional surveys were planned for central and south Mississippi.

